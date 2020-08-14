BROOKS, WINFREY

Buck Winfrey T. Brooks, Jr. 9/18/1947- 8/14/2010 Today is the tenth anniversary since you left us. The sudden end to our life together was so hard to accept. We were married 35 years, most of it good, all of it interesting and there are some stories to tell! You showed me how a Southern family lives although it was a culture shock to begin with. I was so lucky to have you as long as I did and you are missed so much. All our love, Sandy and The Boys
