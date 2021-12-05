 Skip to main content
BROWN, SHIRLEY

Resting in glorious peace. Shirley "Boo" Brown, it's been one year today since you passed way. There are no words to say how much we are loving and missing you in our own special way. You will forever be in our hearts. Hootie, Navelle and the boys

