BRYANT - NELLIE S. In loving and cherished memory, August 15, 1910- March 12, 2005 Mother/Granny Love's greatest gift - Our 17 years of remembering you is a blessing. Daughter - Gloria/ grands, Denita Kim, Sid Jr. & Anthony
BRYANT - NELLIE S. In loving and cherished memory, August 15, 1910- March 12, 2005 Mother/Granny Love's greatest gift - Our 17 years of remembering you is a blessing. Daughter - Gloria/ grands, Denita Kim, Sid Jr. & Anthony
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.