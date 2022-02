SHAWN MICHAEL BRYANT June 24, 1984 Feb. 12, 2005 Seventeen years ago today, part of us went with you, Sweet Boy, but you left us the most beautiful memories and your love will always be our guide. You had a heart of gold, a smile of pure joy, a kindness that extended to all that met you and although we cannot see you, you are always by our side. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure....May your brightness shine down from above, Always... Your Loving Family