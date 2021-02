SHAWN MICHAEL BRYANT June 24, 1984 Feb. 12, 2005 Your family and your friends are so very grateful for all of the years that we were blessed with having you in our lives. You were a gift to us all with your incredible, positive outlook on life and your infectious smile always put a smile on everyone's face, whether they knew you or not. We will forever hold on to the precious memories, Sweet Boy. We love and miss you so very much Always.Your Loving Family