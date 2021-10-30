CHALKLEY, LARRY

Larry E. Chalkley We have been blessed with so many wonderful memories of you. We laugh, and we cry, but our hearts always smile with thoughts of you. Your kind, loving and generous nature were your trademark, your legacy. There's never been anyone quite like you. You always put family first, as you always said, "family is all you've got", and you paved the way for us to know how to live life, and to love God and family. We will never forget your excited way of telling stories, or your teasing during card games. Our hearts will always smile when we think of all the wonderful memories you've given us. We miss you more than words could ever express. Until we see you again please continue to watch over us, to show up in our dreams, and to give us signs that you are near. Love Forever and Always Your Family