CHERRY, JOSEPH

Dea. Joseph A. Cherry, Jr. Feb. 17, 1926 - May 19, 2020 Devoted husband, Loving Father! Thinking of you lovingly and thanking God to have been blessed with your presence of guidance, love, discipline, spiritual teaching for 94 years. Your smile, gentle, soothing tone to advise us shall never be forgotten, instead stored in our hearts to share with our families. There is consolation in knowing that you are residing in a house not made by man's hands. Love you, Dad, but God loves you best. Love always, your children, Deborah, Marilyn, Joseph C; grandchildren, great-grandchildren