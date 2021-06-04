CLARKE, WILLIAM

Clarke, Jr. William M. 4-30-2020/ 4-30-2021 With every day that has passed, we miss you each day. Your presence has not been forgotten and we miss you with each day that goes by. Forever in our hearts, Tina, Brock, KJ & Cherie
