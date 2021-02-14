 Skip to main content
COMER, EDWARD

Edward Leigh Comer 11/19/1942 - 08/12/2013 Missing you and being lonely for you is a heartache that never goes away. Happy Anniversary! WW I can't wait to hold you in my arms again. Hopefully, it will be soon. I love you with all my heart.

