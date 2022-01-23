COOR, NATHANIEL We miss him very much! We talk and think about our King every day. Nathaniel was a great family man and provider. He taught us "Coor Values" and spending time with his children was priceless. He was kind, loving, honest and of great integrity. A very friendly man to strangers and to all who knew him. He enjoyed playing musical instruments, tennis, ice skating, walking, swimming, auto mechanics, home improvements, kite flying and was a huge SPORTS enthusiast. Nathaniel adored his wife, children, grandchildren & family tremendously. Salute to your patriotism with song and dance, our Great NATE! We love you always. Hilda, Chrisantha, Nedra, & Ryan