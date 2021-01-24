COOR, NATHANIEL We miss him very much! We talk and think about our King every day. Nathaniel was a great family man and provider. He taught us "Coor Values" and spending time with his children was priceless. He was kind, loving, honest and believed in doing the right things. A very friendly man to strangers and to all who knew him. He enjoyed playing musical instruments, ice skating, walking, swimming, auto mechanics, home improvements, kite flying and every single sport. Nathaniel adored his wife, children and grandchildren tremendously. We love you always. Hilda, Chrisantha, Nedra, & Ryan