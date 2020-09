Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Coppedge, Anthony Tyrone (Boo Boo) Sept. 5, 1955 Nov. 7, 2014. Happy 65th Birthday!!!We are thinking of you today as always and sending you lots of love on your birthday. In our hearts you remain forever. Loving you always, your mom, brothers and sisters