CRAWFORD, MARY

Mary Louise Jones Crawford In Loving Memory On Mother's Day Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, God blessed you with the ultimate gift of love on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Although you are not with us in the flesh, we know that you are with us in the spirit. We know that your beautiful angel wings embrace us and keeps us from afar. We know you are looking over us and blessing us with your love. "And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love." I Corinthians 13:13 We will hold you in our hearts forever. Happy Mother's Day. Love: Your Daughter (Marla), Your Grandsons (Tevaris & Travis), and Your Great Grandsons (Kaden & Jayce).