CRAWFORD, MARY

Mary Louise Jones Crawford In Loving Memory On Grandparents Day Dear Grandmother and Great- Grandmother, On this day of September 12, 2021, we pray for your eternal life in the heavens above. Your spiritual presence will continue to exist in our hearts and mind. Although we are unable to honor the values you in-stowed in the family while you were in the flesh, we will in the spirit and through prayer. God could not have selected a more perfect angel to live in His kingdom behind the pearly gates of glory when He selected you. Have a spiritual, rejoiceful, and peaceful Grandparent's Day in heaven. Forever Loved: Your Grandsons (Tevaris &Travis) and Your Great-Grandsons (Kaden & Jace)