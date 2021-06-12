CRAWFORD, MARY

In Loving Memory On Your Birthday (June 12th) Mary Louise Jones Crawford On this 12th day of June, God gave you your life. He has now rewarded you with your heavenly wings to celebrate your 78th birthday in eternal life with Him. You are forever loved in our hearts, mind, and spirit. As you celebrate your heavenly birthday on this beautiful day, dance like you have never danced before in the pearly gates of God. Happy Heavenly Birthday to you, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Love, Shawn, Candace, Marla, Tevaris, Travis, Kaden, & Jace