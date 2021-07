In loving memory of our Mother, Anna R. Crewe, on the anniversary of her homegoing, July 4. A rose blossomed in Heaven, its fragrance filled the air, A rose grows in God's own garden, it's nurtured by His care. A rose blossomed in Heaven, and whenever loved ones part, They blossom forth in memories of the heart. Nine years have passed, thousands of memories linger, fresh as time standing still. Love, Pete and Kreylon