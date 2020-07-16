CURRY, GRACE

Grace Helena Archer Curry: Our Mother and Grandmother was the 7th of 15 children born from the union of Sarah Jude Archer and William Archer. Mom, NaNa (as you were lovingly called by your grandchildren) Happy Birthday Mom & GrandMom: Mom you have been gone for 18 years but there is not a day that goes by we don't think about you. We miss you dearly but we know that you are an angel in heaven. We treasure all of our memories and hold them close to our hearts forever. We will always love you and all the time we spent together. Lovingly, Sabrina, Dawn, Randy Jr., Rannard, Blair, Blake, Helena; and our Deceased BrotherLee Jr.

