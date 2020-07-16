CURRY, GRACE

Grace Helena Archer Curry: Our Mother and Grandmother was the 7th of 15 children born from the union of Sarah Jude Archer and William Archer. Mom, NaNa (as you were lovingly called by your grandchildren) Happy Birthday Mom & GrandMom: Mom you have been gone for 18 years but there is not a day that goes by we don't think about you. We miss you dearly but we know that you are an angel in heaven. We treasure all of our memories and hold them close to our hearts forever. We will always love you and all the time we spent together. Lovingly, Sabrina, Dawn, Randy Jr., Rannard, Blair, Blake, Helena; and our Deceased BrotherLee Jr.
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…