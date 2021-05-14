DONATONI, DOLINDA

Dolinda Sue Donatoni Beloved daughter, sister, wife and aunt Dear Doli, It's been ten years since you left us. I still think of you and miss you every day. You were gentle and kind and the essence of grace and courage in the face of your illness at the Virginia Home. But you pressed on and fought for life every day. You were my hero. I wish you were still around to talk with and play music for you. Thank you for the gift of your memory. Love, from all of us, Your brother Carl; along with the family: Amy (sister), Gale (niece) , Wendy (niece) and spouses