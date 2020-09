Ken Drumheller Sep. 7 1966 - Sep. 6 2012 As my grief puppy turned 8 on 8/28, it amazes me that we lost you 8 years ago today. It seems like a lifetime ago and life is so different without you. I notice you when I see 11:11 and other signs ( same with the family). And lately even more. I know you are up there rooting on UVA, watching over us and bringing us comfort when we need it. Love and miss you Ken. Kathy, mom, dad, John, many friends and extended family