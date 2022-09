Ken Drumheller Sept. 7, 1966 - Sept. 6, 2012 Ken, how is it possible that this year marks 10 years since you left us. We still feel your spirit within us and you are always in our hearts. With this big milestone, your Cherry Grove Beach neighbors and your Sig Ep brothers are doing special remembrances for you. Our lives are forever changed. Love Kathy, John, Mom, Dad and your extended family and many friends