Deborah Jett Dunn April 4, 1951 January 6, 2021 Debbie, your beautiful spirit made this world a better place. Using your artistic talents and caring for all God's creatures brought joy and gave meaning to life. You continue to live in everyone who witnessed your examples of kindness, gentleness, humility and grace. We are eternally blessed by your love and you will forever be in our hearts. Your loving husband David and sisters Karen and Gail and brother Gary.