Reverend Glenn T. Edwards, Sr. In loving memory of my husband, our father and our grandfather. It's been eight years ago today, August 25, 2013, that you were called home. We love and miss you every single day. Wife, Brenda; children Romaine, Glenn, Jr. and Ashley; daughter-in-law, Tina; son-in-law, Craig; grandchildren, Ronald, Lyndsey, Noah, Gabrielle, Savannah, Hannah, Ethan, Josiah, Judah and Leah.