EDWARDS, GLENN

Reverend Glenn T. Edwards, Sr. In loving memory of my husband, our father and our grandfather. We can't believe it's been seven years ago today, August 25, 2013, that you were called home. Your memory lives through our kids and grandchildren, relatives, and many church friends. There is always someone who recalls your faith, wisdom, teachings, sermons, and love. Remembering your "antics" makes our hearts light with laughter. We love and miss you every single day. Wife, Brenda; children Romaine, Glenn, Jr. and Ashley; daughter-in-law, Tina; son-in-law, Craig; grandchildren, Ronald, Lyndsey, Noah, Gabrielle, Savannah, Hannah, Ethan, Josiah, Judah and Leah.
