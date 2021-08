KEVIN M. FITZGERALD June 16, 1957 - July 13, 2021 LIFE WELL LIVED A life well-lived is a precious gift of hope, strength, and grace from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place. It's filled with sweet and sad moments, with smiles and sometimes tears, friendships formed, good times shared & laughter through the years. A life well-lived is a legacy of joy, pride, and pleasure, with a lasting memory our grateful hearts will always treasure. With Loving Memories The Fitzgerald Family