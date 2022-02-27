Fleming, Herman

Herman L. Fleming, Jr. You are gone from our sight, But never our memories. Gone from our touch, But never our hearts. Loved now and forever, Happy 50th Birthday in Heaven! Love, Mom, Dad, Sandy, Rachel, Dallas III, Tori, Aaron, Kameron and Todd
