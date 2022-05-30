GAINES, SEAN

Sean Scott Gaines (USN, Ret.) 8/11/1967-7/23/2018. We carry you in our hearts. We think of all the love and joy you brought into our lives. It's hard; we simply miss and remember you. 1 Corinthians 13 Love, your Mom and sisters
