Sarah "Toni" Giles Toni, it has been eleven years since you transitioned from life to eternity (Jan. 2, 2010). While time has eased some of the loss we felt with your departure, we still miss your beautiful smile, gorgeous eyes and witty humor. We thank God for the time we had together and continue to find strength and comfort in Psalm 30:5 "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning". With love, Alden, Annie Laurie, Wanda, Gregory, April and other family members and friends.