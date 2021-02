Gayle S. Gilman August 1962 to February 2017 You were taken away from us way to early 4 years ago, but we all know God had some special projects that required your "special touch". You are thought of & talked about everyday. We ALL LOVE YOU & MISS YOU VERY MUCH!! Forever in Our Hearts: Love, Dennis, Christopher, & Nova / Mom & Dad / Eddie & Karen / & All of your Friends & Co-workers