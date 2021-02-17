GOODALL - In loving memory of Margaret S. Goodall Dec. 9, 1943 - Feb. 17, 2001 Time may pass and fade away but memories of you will always stay. Forever in our hearts. Love, Kevin, Roslyn, Tina, Phil, K.J., Kristen & Ashley
GOODALL, MARGARET
