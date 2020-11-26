GREENE, ALPHONSO

 Skip to main content
ALPHONSO GREENE SR. Alphonso, it's been two years since you gained your wings. We have loved and missed you every second of every day. Rest easy our love. We will love you forever. Gail, Jonnelle, Bubba, Alice and grandchildren.

