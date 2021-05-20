 Skip to main content
HARDISON, JAMES

In Loving Memory of James Leroy Hardison In the two years since your passing, many have thought of you, your big heart, and your gentle giant soul. We miss you greatly but know you are getting your heavenly rest! Sending you love. Jeronica

