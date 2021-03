Hazel Coline Hargrove Mar. 30, 1931 - Sept. 11, 2017 Mother, even though your presence is not here, I still remember your love, your beautiful smile, those wonderful hugs, the light in your eyes, the way you always made me feel so special in all you did for me. Wishing you a fourth year birthday in heaven. I love and miss you tremendously. Your loving son, Jerry