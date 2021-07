In memory of: Mrs. Shirley F. Heath July 13, 1936 - October 4, 2019 July 4th weekend 1953, the Heavens opened and blessed me. We met with angst, but time healed and smoothed our ire, and brought forth a God-inspired love. A love that not 65 years, old age, nor disease nor death could conquer. I thank you for your love and devotion, for it filled my being with joy and gave my life purpose. As I await a joyous reunion, I love you, I love you, I love you! Your husband Bill