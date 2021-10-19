In memory of Lawrence Alvin Hicks on his 65th birthday. Till memory fades and life departs, You live forever in our hearts. Mom & Dad, Lawrence & Rosa Kizzie Hicks; Sisters, Brenda Hicks Haggins and Audrey Hicks Wilson
HICKS, LAWRENCE
