HOCKADAY, ELSIE

Elsie B. Hockaday March 1, 1931 - April 24, 2012 It's been ten years since you left us. May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. Love, Your Family
Elsie B. Hockaday March 1, 1931 - April 24, 2012 It's been ten years since you left us. May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. Love, Your Family
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.