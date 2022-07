Harold E. Hockaday Sr. July 31 1929 - July 12, 2021 In loving memory of our Dad, Papa and brother. Your presence we miss, your memories we treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never. Love, Family Harold E. Hockaday Sr. July 31 1929 - July 12, 2021 In loving memory of our Dad, Papa and brother. Your presence we miss, your memories we treasure. Loving you always, forgetting you never. Love, Family