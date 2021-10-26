Keith W. Hockaday October 26, 1966 On your birthday. Thinking of you today with hugs and kisses. Your memory is a keepsake with which I will never part. God has you safely in his keeping. I have you forever in my heart. Love, Mom
HOCKADAY, KEITH
