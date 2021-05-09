BLACK, GLADYS

In loving memory of our Mother, Gladys Brown Black. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, you're always by our side. Missing you on Mother's Day and every day. With all our love your children.
