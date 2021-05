In memory of Mrs. Maggie Bullock From generation to generation, we will always love you mom. Juanita, Your Baby girl. If only your presence could ease it all, today I would say so much. I miss you more than life itself. I wish I could whisper it all to you. Happy Mother's Day. We love you, KJ , Kylie , Karter, Khloe , Fucshia (GG)