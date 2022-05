Thelma Cosby Mama, we have endured unforeseen storms and cloudy days but we remain faithful. New chapters began to unfold as the storms pass and the clouds give way to sunshine on the horizon. As the years go by we are so thankful for everything that you did for each of us and we are so blessed to have called you our mother. God has you in his keeping and we will always have you in our hearts. Happy Mother's Day! Your children, Lloyd, Francen, Francella, Anthony and Zelma.