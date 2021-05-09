COSBY, THELMA

Thelma Cosby Mama, We have had many teachers but you were our first. You taught us to walk, talk, read and write. Early building blocks so necessary for us to navigate and understand the complexities along life's journey. Lessons of love, faith, respect, compassion, dignity and pride. Humane qualities that were so much a part of who you were and we could only hope to emulate. Your hopes and dreams for us continue to manifest in our daily lives and we are so thankful to have had such an amazing Mother. Our Love is endless.Your Children, Lloyd, Francen, Francella, Anthony and Zelma.