CRAYTON, SARAH

In memory of my mother, Sarah Crayton. After twenty one years have gone by since your passing, I will always remember how blessed I am for the love and wisdom you showed me and the family. I miss you and love you always. Your daughter, Bessie Hawkes
In memory of my mother, Sarah Crayton. After twenty one years have gone by since your passing, I will always remember how blessed I am for the love and wisdom you showed me and the family. I miss you and love you always. Your daughter, Bessie Hawkes
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.