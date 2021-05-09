 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRAYTON, SARAH

CRAYTON, SARAH

CRAYTON, SARAH

In memory of my mother, Sarah Crayton. After twenty one years have gone by since your passing, I will always remember how blessed I am for the love and wisdom you showed me and the family. I miss you and love you always. Your daughter, Bessie Hawkes

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News