DAVIS, MARIA E.

Maria E. Davis Quinton, VA August 13, 1923 - May 19, 2020 Our 1st Christmas without you- One of our fondest memories is entering her home savoring the aroma of a Christmas buffet breakfast. The home is adorned with love, laughter and decorations. The food is ready and the tables are set. We gathered joining hands in a circle; each telling how thankful and blessed we are. One of us volunteered to grace the table and reminded everyone Jesus is the reason for the season. After partaking of the meal there were gift presentations. Departure time was approaching; a few spent the entire day with her; conversing, sampling her homemade lemon pund cake, fruit cake, apple cobbler, etc. We miss you but remember what Paul said: "to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord:. (2Cor. 5:8) Your children, Maxine (James) & Milton (Anissa) Grandchildren, Siblings, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends