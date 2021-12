Lawrence A. Hicks A limb has falling from our family tree. We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and day before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. And all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Dad & mom, Lawrence H. Hicks & Rosa Kizzie Hicks, sisters, Glenda Hicks Haggins & Audrey Hicks Wilson