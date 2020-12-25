 Skip to main content
HOOKER, JAMES

James Hooker Merry Christmas to my loving husband. Two years have gone and time has been sad not seeing your smile. You have been and always will be #1 in my heart, my soul and forever loved. Your loving wife, Shirley Hooker

