 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
HOOKER, JAMES

HOOKER, JAMES

HOOKER, JAMES

James Hooker Merry Christmas to my loving husband. Three years ago you earned your wings but my heart was not ready. I still miss you. The silent tears still flow. Our life together was a blessing to me. Your loving wife Shirley.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News