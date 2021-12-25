JONES, ROBERT

Robert A. Jones, Jr. Lil-Rob In loving memory of my partner and my sweetest love on Christmas Day, you are very much missed. It was such a joy to have you during the holidays especially Christmas, with your beautiful smile and most appreciative ways. I loved you on days when you were perfect in my eyes, and on days when I wonder why you did the things you did. I loved you when you were the strong center that calmed me, and when you wanted to rest in the comfort of my embrace. You may be gone but definitely not forgotten. Love you always sweetie, your special girl. Merry Christmas baby. Ms Daryl J. Allen