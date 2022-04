Robert A. Jones, Jr. (Lil Rob) Yet another holiday, Easter Sunday and thinking of you. But this is nothing new for me, for no day dawns and no day ends without tender thoughts of you. Our chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, our chain will link again. It is still hard here, but the Lord watches over me and wipes away every tear from my eyes. Happy Easter With Love Love Ms Daryl J. Allen (devoted lifetime partner)