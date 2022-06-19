JONES, ROBERT

Robert A. Jones Jr. (Lil Rob) In loving but sad memory of my sweetest love on Father's Day. There is no moment of my life when you are not apart of me. If, I could write a story about you, it would be one of the greatest stories ever told. Even though there are not enough words to express your kind and loving ways. I still think of you often, especially holidays, because you were just excited as a kid. I still look at your picture everyday and will always love you until we meet again. You are gone, but definitely not forgotten. Your one and only special love. Ms Daryl J. Allen