Robert A. Jones Jr. (Lil Rob) In loving but sad memories of my partner and sweetheart, a special man so sweet, warm and true. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone, because part of me went with you. I think about you often, holidays are the hardest. And now I look at your picture each and every day. You may be gone, but I'll never forget you. Your one and only love, Ms. Daryl J. Allen